Lee Waters, the Welsh Government's deputy minister for climate change, spoke to BBC Wales following the new speed limit's introduction.

He was asked: "To be clear, there's no plan to make a 40[mph] a 30, a 50 a 40?"

Mr Waters replied: "No. We are going to look at speeds on other roads because we need to review them in line with the transport strategy. I already have people coming to me saying 'we live in a village and we have a trunk road going through it, why is it 40, it's not safe." So we want to look at, in the round, speed limits.

"We know lots of spending is spent on safety schemes which looks to deal with accident blackspots by improving the road, widening it or building flyovers. That's all very carbon intensive.

"The steel and concrete that goes into that has a big impact on our emissions. It also means you simply attract more traffic. If you make the flow easier, more people will drive.

"As part of that approach we need to look at a different way of doing it and actually if there is an accident blackspot rather than saying let's spend £30m over five years on a carbon intensive road scheme, let's just drop the speed limit. It won't cost us anything and we can do that next week and it'll save lives."

He added: "We do want to look at speed limits but there isn't some secret plan to be dropping speed limits everywhere."

A petition against the new 20mph speed limit on what were previously 30mph roads in Wales has surpassed 350,000 signatures.

It is by far and away the most signed in Senedd history - with the second highest number of signatures a Senedd petition has received being 67,000.