Freya Rees opened By Freya Laser & Skin Clinic on September 9 in Suite 4 on Torfaen Business Centre.

Ms Rees has imagined owning her own clinic since she was 16 and now that dream has become a reality.

Freya Rees outside Torfaen Business Centre (Image: Freya Rees)

Ms Rees said: “My opening was 9 September, and it was a huge success.

“I’ve wanted my own clinic since I was 16 and I’m now 20 and love having my own little clinic in the area I live.

“I wanted to open a laser clinic to offer more advanced treatments in the local area. I know many people that usually had to travel to Cardiff for laser hair removal treatments and other procedures.

“I love all the treatments I offer and enjoy helping people with their skin and body insecurities.

Inside By Freya Laser & Skin Clinic (Image: Freya Rees)

“My aim is to help customers feel more confident with non-invasive treatments.

“I started my journey when I was 16 in Cardiff and Vale College doing level two and three beauty.

“I knew that I wanted to progress onto advanced aesthetics and laser/IPL as soon as I started as it was my passion.

“I’m now level five qualified after more training in Cardiff and Barry Campus with four years of experience.”

Owner Freya inside her new clinic (Image: Freya Rees)

By Freya Laser & Skin Clinic opening times:

Monday - Closed

Tuesday - 9-4

Wednesday- 10-7

Thursday - 10-7

Friday - 10-6

Saturday - 9-2

Sunday- Closed

Ms Rees also opens on request if anyone contacts her out of hours.