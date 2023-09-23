A 20-year-old has called opening her own beauty clinicin Pontypool ‘a dream.
Freya Rees opened By Freya Laser & Skin Clinic on September 9 in Suite 4 on Torfaen Business Centre.
Ms Rees has imagined owning her own clinic since she was 16 and now that dream has become a reality.
Ms Rees said: “My opening was 9 September, and it was a huge success.
“I’ve wanted my own clinic since I was 16 and I’m now 20 and love having my own little clinic in the area I live.
“I wanted to open a laser clinic to offer more advanced treatments in the local area. I know many people that usually had to travel to Cardiff for laser hair removal treatments and other procedures.
“I love all the treatments I offer and enjoy helping people with their skin and body insecurities.
“My aim is to help customers feel more confident with non-invasive treatments.
“I started my journey when I was 16 in Cardiff and Vale College doing level two and three beauty.
“I knew that I wanted to progress onto advanced aesthetics and laser/IPL as soon as I started as it was my passion.
“I’m now level five qualified after more training in Cardiff and Barry Campus with four years of experience.”
By Freya Laser & Skin Clinic opening times:
Monday - Closed
Tuesday - 9-4
Wednesday- 10-7
Thursday - 10-7
Friday - 10-6
Saturday - 9-2
Sunday- Closed
Ms Rees also opens on request if anyone contacts her out of hours.
