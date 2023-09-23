A 20-year-old has called opening her own beauty clinicin Pontypool  ‘a dream.

Freya Rees opened By Freya Laser & Skin Clinic on September 9 in Suite 4 on Torfaen Business Centre.

Ms Rees has imagined owning her own clinic since she was 16 and now that dream has become a reality.

South Wales Argus: Freya Rees outside Torfaen Business CentreFreya Rees outside Torfaen Business Centre (Image: Freya Rees)

Ms Rees said: “My opening was 9 September, and it was a huge success.

“I’ve wanted my own clinic since I was 16 and I’m now 20 and love having my own little clinic in the area I live. 

“I wanted to open a laser clinic to offer more advanced treatments in the local area. I know many people that usually had to travel to Cardiff for laser hair removal treatments and other procedures.

“I love all the treatments I offer and enjoy helping people with their skin and body insecurities.

South Wales Argus: Inside By Freya Laser & Skin ClinicInside By Freya Laser & Skin Clinic (Image: Freya Rees)

“My aim is to help customers feel more confident with non-invasive treatments.

“I started my journey when I was 16 in Cardiff and Vale College doing level two and three beauty.

“I knew that I wanted to progress onto advanced aesthetics and laser/IPL as soon as I started as it was my passion.

“I’m now level five qualified after more training in Cardiff and Barry Campus with four years of experience.”

South Wales Argus: Owner Freya inside her new clinic Owner Freya inside her new clinic (Image: Freya Rees)

By Freya Laser & Skin Clinic opening times:

Monday - Closed 

Tuesday - 9-4

Wednesday- 10-7

Thursday - 10-7

Friday - 10-6

Saturday - 9-2 

Sunday- Closed

Ms Rees also opens on request if anyone contacts her out of hours. 