Taking the group across the UK and Ireland, Take That will perform in cities like Manchester, London, Glasgow and more.

The 'Greatest Days' band will also be joined alongside Olly Murs for their 2024 tour as their support act.

Whislt many fans are excited to see Take That back in action, many have been asking the same question, will Robbie Williams and Jason Orange join them?

We're extremely excited to announce that we are going on a tour of the UK & Ireland in 2024! 💙 You can get pre-sale access by pre-ordering our brand-new album ‘This Life’ from the official Take That UK store before 10AM BST on the 26th Sep. https://t.co/7ElauYKxH8 pic.twitter.com/Riwg5PM1OI — Take That (@takethat) September 22, 2023

Will Robbie Williams and Jason Orange join Take That for their 2024 tour?





The original members of Take That are Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

But, now the band is down to just three members with Gary, Mark and Howard still part of Take That.

Although the group are no longer a band of five, Take That's upcoming tour has made many excited that Jason and Robbie could join them.

However, Take That has given a verdict on whether their former bandmates will join them, and it's not good news.

As the group told The Sun: "The one thing I keep hearing is that Take That are coming back but there’s no Robbie and Jason. Robbie hasn’t been in the band since 2011 and Jason left in 2014.

"We’ve always said they’re welcome to join us but we’ve done about 600 shows since they were around.

"We’re a three at the moment and we’re doing OK."

Thanks for an amazing weekend Sandringham.

You rocked it @markowenofficial ❤️ x pic.twitter.com/xRkjBlT66z — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) August 28, 2023

Take That 2024 tour dates

Here is the full list of tour dates as Take That tour across the UK in 2024:

Sheffield, Utilita Arena - April 13 and 14, 2024

Leeds, First Direct Arena - April 19 and 20

London, The 02 - April 25, 26, 27 and 30.

Glasgow, OVO Hydro - May 3, 4 and 5

Manchester, Co-Op Live - May 7, 8, 10 and 11

Birmingham, Utilita Arena - May 14, 15, 17 and 18

Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium - May 24

Nottingham, The City Ground Stadium - May 26

Norwich, Carrow Road Stadium - May 28

Milton Keynes, Stadium MK - May 30

Southampton, St Marys Stadium - June 1

Plymouth, Home Park Stadium - June 4

Swansea, Swansea.com Stadium - June 6

Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium - June 8

Tickets go on sale September 29 at 9.30am.