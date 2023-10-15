The theme for this week was "pathway" chosen by South Wales Argus Camera Club member Paul Villa.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Bedwelty House Gardens, Tredegar. Picture: Suzanne Williams
A pathway at Cwmcarn. Picture: Alex Taylor
Wet at Llanyrafon after rain. Picture: Margaret Parry
Autumn scenes at this pathway in Belle Vue Park, Newport. Picture: Racheal O'Leary
A pathway in Blaenavon. Picture: Lauren Iles
The Millennium Bridge in Newport in the evening. Picture: Natasha Ann
A pathway through woods in Blaenavon. Picture: Vickie Warner
A pathway leading to the River Usk and the Transporter Bridge, Newport. Picture: Cath Carey
The pathway along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal at Sebastopol. Picture: Paul Villa
The pathway at Black Rock Picnic Site, Portskewett. Picture: Larry Wilkie
