Earlier this year the DWP announced an extension to their Youth Offer meaning more young people can benefit from tailored career support in Youth Hubs across the country.

This includes one-to-one access to a Youth Employability Coach and other local support services which helps young people to get job ready.

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP said: “It is brilliant to see employers tapping into the talent of young people in Newport. Kickstarting as many career journeys as possible is an important part of our drive to get people into work and to grow the economy.

“I would encourage young people at whatever stage of the work journey they find themselves – whether searching for their first role or looking for upskilling opportunities – to visit their local Jobcentre and access the specialist support on offer.”

Leading local employers such as Army Jobs and Gwent Police, as well as NCC Youth Service and Business Wales, attended the event which brought employers face-to-face with jobseekers.

The Department’s Support for Schools initiative has also seen Schools Advisors appointed across educational settings in England to provide guidance on work experience opportunities, routes into apprenticeships, alongside accessing DWP’s employer network.

Newport Jobcentre Employment Adviser Leanne Walsh added: “Newport Jobcentre is here to support any young person who is searching for work, with one-to-one work coach support on offer and access to fantastic job opportunities via our close relationships with local businesses.”