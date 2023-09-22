Darren Heatherly and Curtis Tanner were arrested on the city’s Nash Road after officers were called following reports of them “misbehaving” at Magor services.

The police found a lock pick tool, a crowbar and a device which could clone wireless keys in their white Mercedes during the early hours of Saturday, May 13.

Disqualified driver Heatherly was suspected of being drunk and refused a breath test.

Matthew Roberts, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “There were two blank keys for a Jaguar and a Land Rover.

“It was the intention of these criminals to take high value cars.”

Officers also found a small amount of crack cocaine on Tanner.

Heatherly, 36, of Whitchurch Lane, Whitchurch, Bristol pleaded guilty to going equipped to steal, failing to provide a specimen and driving while disqualified.

Tanner, 35, of Lisburn Road, Bristol also admitted going equipped to steal and possession of a class A drug.

Heatherly was also being sentenced for a “horrible passage” of dangerous driving during which he reached speeds of up to 120mph in a high-speed chase between Clevedon and Bristol on May 4.

He had 12 previous convictions for 24 offences, including many for driving matters.

Tanner had seven previous convictions for 19 offences which included burglary and theft.

Ieuan Bennett, representing Heatherley, said of the father-of-three: He’s rid himself of a drug problem.

“The defendant has met some hot-headed younger inmates since being in custody and he knows it time for him to sort himself out.

“He’s worked in the construction industry and is fairly confident he can work again.”

Gareth Williams for Tanner said his client was also a family man with four children and added he was “capable of living a law abiding lifestyle”.

The judge, Recorder Jonathan Rees KC, said: “It was obvious that the sophisticated equipment you had in your vehicle was to target high value cars.”

Heatherley was jailed for two years and was banned from driving for five years and eight months.

Tanner was jailed for 45 weeks but that sentence was suspended for two years.

He will have to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Both defendants will have to pay a victim surcharge.