It comes as the organisation is offering a number of single-use free autumn passes that can be used in one of the 500 sites in the UK.

Created to help more explore this autumn, free pass holders get the chance to "stroll surrounded by colour, spot wildlife and connect with nature."

The National Trust passes can only be used for a few weeks, starting on September 18 until October 20.

How does the National Trust free autumn pass work?





The free passes are allowed for a number of groups, including two adults and up to three children, one adult and up to four children, or two adults on their own.

Whilst there are many sites available, the National Trust does advise to expect that some places could be busier at a certain time, so you may want to check before going.

With advice that weekdays will be quieter and that peak times are typically late morning to early afternoon.

It is also important to note that certain National Trust sites may require booking in advance to visit and it's worth heading to a site's webpage to see if you need to pre-book.

However, you can still get free passes when you need to pre-book, just select a free member’s ticket option and use the code ESCAPEINTOAUTUMN2023.

How to claim a free National Trust pass

You can claim your pass via this website.

When you get to the website, all you need to do is select the number of passes you would like to claim, with one ticket per household per order.

Once you have selected your pass, you can go to your basket where you will able to check out and claim your pass.

You can also find out what National Trust sites are near you and where you can visit over the next month.