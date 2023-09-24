Cairo Corner is an Egyptian street food café which recently opened at the back of Newport Market (in the former Sheffs unit) opposite the main bus station.

The unit was refurbished ahead of the grand opening on September 9 - with new ventilation installed, along with an open kitchen and a counter built from recycled wood.

Visitors have the option to takeaway or to dine within the independent café (or enjoy al fresco dining in the outdoor seating area).

Our food and lifestyle reporter, Leah Powell, decided to give the venue a go...

Here's her review:

I’ll admit I was a little wary going to Cairo Corner as I've got limited knowledge of Egyptian food and some menu items may have been written in hieroglyphics (for me, at least).

Before popping in I browsed the menu and decided to order a koshari bowl. Koshari is described on them menu as:

“Staple vegan Eyptian street food – rice, lentils, pasta, chickpea fried onions and Cairo corner tomato sauce”

This is available in small (£6.50) or large (£7.50) with a meaty option also available. I ordered mine with chicken shish, although kebda (liver) and kefta were also options, all halal.

My meaty koshari was £8.50 (had I chosen two toppings it would have been £9.50).

Entering the café I was greeted by the pleasant smell of food; the counter - built from recycled wood - was well stocked, with decorations including pyramid and camel ornaments, an unusual choice of leaf decor, and some understated wall art.

The dining area includes three small tables by the window, plus bigger table, with a mixture of metal and soft chairs (along with three small tables and chairs outside).

As my food was cooked fresh there was a little wait - no longer than 15 minutes - during which I overhead a diner tell another that “Egyptians make the perfect food” and this (along with the smell of my food cooking) made me excited to try it out.

The dish arrived and was, in my opinion, was a massive portion which was well presented (or ‘Instagrammable’ as some would say).

My first mouthful of chicken was a little on the dry side, which made me nervous, but the rest of the meat was succulent. The spices used added flavour to the meat without it being overbearing or distracting from the rest of the dish.

The koshari itself was plentiful and filling (I couldn’t finish it in one sitting, but the bowl and lid made it easy to store and save for later).

The dish - known for being high in fibre and protein - includes quite a few carbohydrates and definitely gave me more energy than junk food would

The Cairo corner tomato sauce added some flavour to the dish - which would have been a bit bland without it - but avoided being overbearing. And the fried onions added some texture and additional flavour to the bowl.

While I have limited experience with Egyptian food this meal offered a lovely insight - the dish was plentiful and tasty and enough for two people to share (in my opinion). The value of the food was consistent with Newport Market venues.

The service was okay; the tables could have used a wipe but it appeared to only be one person working at the time and they were busy taking and prepping orders.

My trip made me eager to try other items in the future – one customer recommended the “hawawshi” (balady bread filled with ground beef, onions, peppers, and spices – served with Tahina sauce) adding that they’d “woken up craving it”.