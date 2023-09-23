From the outfits to the German beer and food, there is so much to like about Oktoberfest.

Oktoberfest is an annual festival in Munich, Germany, held over a two-week period which dates back to October 12, 1810.

The event is replicated, in a smaller format, in countries all over the world including in the UK.

If you are planning on heading out for a beer or two, want to catch some live music or fancy dining out on some Würstl (sausages) in celebration of Oktoberfest in south Wales - here's a list of places to go.

Will you be celebrating Oktoberfest this year? (Image: Getty Images)

Oktoberfest events in South Wales

Oktoberfest Cymru (Newport)

When: Saturday, October 14 - 5:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 7:00pm)

Where: The Queens Hotel, Newport

There are only a small number of tickets left for the event via the Skiddle website (at the time of publication).

Ticket prices range from £14 (general admission) to £115.75 (entry and reserved table for six people).

Oktoberfest Cymru (Cardiff)

When: Saturday, September 30 - 4pm until 11pm (last entry at 7pm)

Where: VSA Warehouse, Cardiff

There are only a small number of tickets left for the event via the Skiddle website (at the time of publication).

General admission tickets remaining cost £22.50 or you can buy a pass that gets you entry and a reserved table for six people for £165.25.

Oktoberfest @ Depot

When: Saturday, October 7, 14 and 21 (5pm until 11pm)

Where: Depot Warehouse, Unit 8, Curran Road, Cardiff, CF10 5DF

Cardiff's original Oktoberfest returns to DEPOT for 3 HUGE events this October! 🇩🇪



~ What to expect ~



🍺 Huge Steins

🌭 Street Food with an Oktoberfest twist

🎉 Full venue decor

🎺 Thigh slapping German tunes from the Bavarian Oom-Pah band



🎟️👇🏼https://t.co/o1ugkKGU1d pic.twitter.com/Z9Ve7sqjuO — DEPOT (@DepotCardiff) July 13, 2023

The Depot website reads: "Cardiff’s original Oktoberfest returns to DEPOT for 3 huge dates this October – 7th, 14th, 21st !!

"Join us for this unmissable celebration of the nations favourite brews and ales.

"We’ll have a host of different beers on offer from a range of producers so there will be something for everyone to enjoy."

The event is set to feature:

Giant Steins

Street Food with an Oktoberfest twist

Full venue decor

German tunes from the Bavarian Oom-Pah band

Tickets are still available for the event (at the time of publication) via the See Tickets website with a variety of options on sale.

Ticket prices range from £7.70 (students) to £110 (birthday package for eight people).

Oktoberfest Cymru (Carmarthen)

When: Saturday, September 30 - 4pm until 11pm (last entry at 7pm)

Where: Carmarthen County Showground in Carmarthen

There still tickets available for the Carmarthen Oktoberfest Cymru event via the Skiddle website (at the time of publication).

Similar to the Cardiff event, general admission tickets remaining cost £22.50 or you can buy a pass that gets you entry and a reserved table for six people for £165.25.

Oktoberfest has been around since 1810. (Image: Getty Images)

Cardigan Castle OktoberFest

When: Friday and Saturday, October 6 and 7 (6.30pm until 7.30pm)

Where: Cardigan Castle, Green Street, Cardigan, SA43 1JA

Tickets are available via the Cardigan Castle website for the Friday night for £25 (at the time of publication). The Saturday night event has sold out.

A ticket to the event provides one person with:

A garanteed seat

1L Stein for use on the night (must be returned at the end of the evening)

Live Music from Eine Kleine Oompah

Traditional German meal (veggie option available)

The Cardigan Castle website states Bavarian fancy dress is (almost) compulsory.