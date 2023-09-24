If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Pork Belly, six years old, female, Beagle. Pork Belly is a happy girl who makes everyone she meets smile. She came to the rescue from a breeder to find her forever home. She has learned to walk on a lead since coming to the rescue. Pork Belly could be a fabulous only dog in the home where she can get lots of fuss and enrichment. She can also live with larger male resident dogs but adopters will need to make sure she’s kept separate from the other dog when food is around. Pork Belly is looking for an adult-only home.

Howard, three years old, male, Cross-breed. Howard was rescued in Romania. He may be technically an adult dog but he very much so behaves like a puppy and needs adopters who can do lots of positive training with him. Howard loves going out on walks. Howard can be a little selective as to who he wants to be friends with dog wise and he gets on well with larger female dogs who are able to play and handle his boisterous playing. Howard can also be an only dog. He is a special boy with so much potential, he just needs that equally special someone to come forward with the time and love he needs.

Bimini, one year old, female, Beagle cross Cocker Spaniel. Bimini is a beautiful reserved girl who has come to us from a breeder. Bimini already walks on a lead but she is still a little unconfident and timid on the lead so needs lots of support and encouragement along the way. She can be an only dog in the right home. She is looking for an adult only home with some experience in guarding to help her through her insecurities.

Sweet Pea, nine years old, female, Labrador. Sweet Pea has come from a breeder to find her forever home. Sweet Pea is confident enough that we feel she could be homed as an only dog in the right circumstances with adopters who are around most of the time, but she could also live with other kind dogs. She has never lived in a home before so her adopters will need to be kind and understanding as she settles in.

Honey, eight years old, female, Golden Retriever. Honey has come from a breeder and is looking for her very own retirement home where she can be cherished and adored. She will need a kind resident dog in her new home to help her settle in. Honey has never lived in a home before so will need understanding compassionate adopters. She already walks on a lead and enjoys a stroll to investigate all those interesting smells. Honey deserves to be in her very own home surrounded with creature comforts and love.