The incident took place at around 8:45am on September 21 at AJ Convenience Store.

In the video a man claimed that a bottle of milk he brought in the store smelt bad and this ‘ruined his breakfast.’

The man then makes demands that the employee ‘should pay for his breakfast’ otherwise he ‘will take things from the shop’ and starts picking up then putting down items around the shop before walking out.

The incident lasted under two minutes.

Aman Deep, owner of AJ Convenience Store, said before this incident they ‘never have had any trouble.’

Mr Deep said: “He said the milk was out of date even though it had the 25 September on it.

“A week’s profit has gone; this is lesson for him that you can’t treat people like this. We didn’t deserve this.

“My employee was crying, she didn’t want to go back to work, and she’s worried he’ll come back.

“We have run this family business for five years and we have nice community here.

“We have never had any trouble here before this.”

The incident has been reported to Gwent Police.