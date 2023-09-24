The male and two females are currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

Cheddar was born in April 2022. Penny and Buffy were born in 2020

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "This adorable trio are ready for find their new home.

"Cheddar came into us in May with two other male guinea pigs. They sadly all had to be separated due to fighting.

"Penny and Buffy then came in at the end of July and made perfect companions for him. All have bonded very well and are now inseparable!

"Cheddar is a very confident guinea pig. He loves to be stroked, will give nose boops and enjoys an occasional snuggle in our arms.

"Penny and Buffy are still a little shy but they are starting to come around slowly. All three enjoy running around and sharing their veggies with each other.

"All three will need a home with suitable housing, plenty of hides and enrichment.

"Minimum sizing requirements for a pair of guinea pigs is 4ft by 2ft (sleeping area) and an additional exercise area attached 6ft by 2ft."

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ .