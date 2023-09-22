Instagram has introduced a new broadcast feature, giving users the opportunity to connect with influencers and creators on the platform in a new way.

The notifications have been invites to the broadcast channels of creators and they’ve read something like this: “(account name) invited you to join their broadcast channel: (name of broadcast channel)”

What are broadcast channels on Instagram?





Instagram shared an information page as the new feature went live on the app, sharing the best ways to use it.

It said users of the social media platform will “never miss an updated with broadcast channels” and that users can “get updates and behind-the-scenes content in real time”.

Instagram said broadcast channels are a way to “keep up with your favourite creators” and the new feature allows users to “read and react to messages and vote in polls.”

A safety feature also exists within the broadcast channels as Instagram explained that admins can delete messages as well as collaborations “to keep the channel safe”.

How to turn off broadcast channel notifications on Instagram

If you’re not wanting to use the broadcast channel feature, you can turn notifications off – handy if you follow a lot of creators and have been bombarded with the invites.

i’ve been invited to more instagram broadcast channels than i’ve been invited to plans with friends over the last few years. — swaggyy soph 2.0 (@stillswaggysoph) September 20, 2023

Dom Aldworth, a social media expert at Slingo, said: “Instagram’s new feature graced the UK earlier this week, allowing creators to broadcast direct messages to their followers. It’s a great way for fans and creators to connect through voice notes photos videos and even polls, however, many users are becoming irritated by the large amount of notifications that stem from this.

“There are a number of ways you can stop these notifications from taking over your devices, from muting channels you are already in, to completely preventing yourself from being invited to one”.

Dom added: “If you don’t want to be part of any channel, you can change your settings to never be invited to one.”

Here’s how:

Open Instagram Click on your profile icon in the bottom right corner Click on the three lines in the top right of your screen Choose Settings and privacy Click Notifications and then Messages and calls Scroll down the page until you see the word Off below Broadcast channel messages Tap on this and you will no longer receive invitation notifications

Notifications can be turned off for specific creators if you want to keep some on while turning others off.

Here’s how:

On Instagram search for the account that you want Tap the Bell icon on their profile page Toggle broadcast channels off This will stop you from receiving any broadcast channel notifications from this creator

Dom added: “You can also turn off notifications once inside a specific broadcast channel if there’s one that is particularly active.”

Here’s how:

Open the broadcast channel that you no longer want to receive notifications from Click on the Bell icon in the top right corner This icon should now have a line through it, meaning the channel is muted

With these tips, Instagram users can choose which notifications they’d like to receive and they can turn them off whenever they want to.