Chepstow Festival of Arts was due to take place in the town centre on Saturday, July 15.

However, organisers, faced with 50mph winds, confirmed it was "with great sadness and after much careful consideration we have made the difficult decision to cancel".

On Chepstow High Street, there will be 70 gazebos where artists will be displaying their art, prints, cards and photographs for sale.

For those feeling creative workshops are available for you to try your hand at various creative pursuits and many artists will be demonstrating their skills.

What's more, the long-awaited Sammy the Seal sculpture trail will be unvieled on the day.

The trail was initially confirmed back in March of last year - immortalising popular town resident Sammy the Seal.

However, since then little has been heard of the potential trail.

Now it seems that it may come to fruition after all.

A map of the locations of all the seal sculptures can be seen in the pictures above.

All of the designs have been created by local artists.

The organisers said: "Aiming to raise further awareness about the impact of pollution on the river’s inhabitants, we invited local artists and secondary school students to decorate ten seal statues of Sammy the Seal, a frequent visitor to the town.

"The resulting Sammy the Seal sculpture will be available for the community to enjoy."

The Mini Festival opens from 10.00 am – 3.00pm.