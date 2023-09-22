The fire started in the early hours of this morning at a derelict flat in Heol Aneurin.

Multiple fire crews and appliances were used to tackle the blaze, Gwent Police also attended the scene.

A spokesperson from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 02:46 on Friday 22nd September 2023 we were alerted to a fire in a two-storey derelict flat in the Penyrheol area of Caerphilly.

The incident drew to close at around 10:30am and fire crews have attended the site throughout the day for re-inspection.

"Multiple crews and appliances have been in attendance, and the incident is now drawing to a conclusion.

"We thank local residents and commuters for their patience with road closures while we tackled the fire.

"Crews will attend the site later on today for re-inspection."

Police enquires as to why the fire started are going and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a fire in Heol Aneurin, Caerphilly, at around 2.50am on Friday 22 September."

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 31 of 22/9."

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111."

At the time of the blaze Heol Aneurin was closed until further notice from Bowls Close to Cwm Ifor Primary School and the public was advised to avoid the area.

Whilst the fire was ongoing South Wales Fire and Rescue Service thanked the public for their patience.

Police officers reopened Aneurin, Penyrheol in Caerphilly at around 9:50am and issued a warning to the public to ‘take care.’