Stewart Burgess, who lives in Cardiff, says any alternative plans to relieve congestion would come as a “very poor second” to the M4 Corridor around Newport (M4CaN) which received the backing of local authorities and planning inspectors.

Mr Burgess says the idea of charging motorists for using sections of the M4, if enacted, would amount to a “public and political scandal”.

The Environment (Air Quality and Soundscapes) Bill, first presented to the Senedd in March, would give ministers further powers to improve air quality.

A Welsh Government spokesperson has said there are “no plans” to charge M4 motorists, though surveys and assessments have taken place.

The bill’s explanatory memorandum confirms there are Precautionary Retained Measures at Newport between junctions 25 and 26, and A470 Upper Boat-Pontypridd, saying: “Should the reduced speed limits fail to ensure sustained, long-term compliance, then CAZs [Clean Air Zones] will be considered at these locations.”

‘Hand around the throat'





Mr Burgess takes issue with what he calls the “spurious” environmental concerns behind First Minister Mark Drakeford’s decision to abandon the M4CaN, which were considered in length in planning inspector Bill Wadrup's 2018 report.

“Considerable congestion builds up because of this every work day, each morning for eastbound traffic and each evening for westbound traffic,” Mr Burgess said. “This has been described as a hand around the throat for business enterprise in south Wales.”

Drivers have previously rated the M4 as one of the worst motorways in the UK.

“The current proposal that 50mph speed limits and possibly road charging just might improve the air quality in Newport comes a very poor second to building the scheme that would have permanently dealt with the air problem,” Mr Burgess said.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “There are no plans to introduce a road charging scheme on the M4 or any other trunk road in Wales.”