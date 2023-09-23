Andrew Jones, 58, was prosecuted by Blaenau Gwent council over offences committed throughout the county.

Waste was dumped on the road between the Carno Reservoir and Rassau Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale as well as the Silent Valley in Cwm and at Coalbrookvale, Nantyglo.

The defendant was found guilty in his absence of 25 separate offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

They took place in 2021, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.

Rubbish dumped by Andrew Jones in the Silent Valley, Cwm, Ebbw Vale. Picture: Blaenau Gwent council

Jones, of Chapel Orchard, Abergavenny must pay £12,473.11 in fines, costs, compensation and a surcharge.

Blaenau Gwent council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for place and environment, Councillor Helen Cunningham, said: “Fly-tipping is a crime and where we can secure evidence we will always pursue a prosecution in court or issue a fixed penalty notice for those responsible.

“We take this issue extremely seriously – there is no excuse for illegally dumping waste and we will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach.

“We are pleased in this case that the court has dealt with Mr Jones and the fine and costs of over £12,000 sends a clear message to individuals and businesses that they have to operate legally when managing the disposal of waste or face the consequences.

“This prosecution sends out a clear message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated in Blaenau Gwent.”

Jones has lodged an appeal against his conviction.