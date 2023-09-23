We look at their cases.

Dalton Long

A man strangled his ex-girlfriend and told her: “I feel like killing you.”

Dalton Long, 26, from Abertillery uttered the chilling words as he was carrying out the terrifying attack on the woman.

The defendant was jailed for 21 months after he pleaded guilty to non-fatal strangulation.

Callum Taylor

A drunken thug kicked a police officer in the testicles and attacked hospital doctors who were trying to help him.

Callum Taylor, 26, from Caerphilly assaulted emergency workers on two separate occasions in Tredegar and the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

He was locked up for 20 months.

Devon Evans

Dangerous driver Devon Evans led police on a 130mph chase along a 50mph road in a stolen car.

The-21-year old was being chased by officers after being spotted in a BMW with cloned plates that had been stolen in Newport a few days before.

He refused to stop for them on the Hardwick roundabout in Abergavenny on July 20 and he was pursued at high speed before he abandoned the vehicle in Brynmawr.

Evans from Caerphilly was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for 23 months.

Mario Williams

A former boxer broke his girlfriend’s jaw with a single punch after he thought she might be showing interest in another man.

Jealous Mario Williams, 42, from Ebbw Vale became incensed with the woman because he thought she was spending too much time on her phone.

The defendant was sent to prison for 21 months after he admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Paul Gerry

A man banned from Newport city centre for being a public menace is back behind bars after he went on a shoplifting spree.

Paul Gerry, 40, stole 12 blocks of Cathedral cheese and chocolates from Sainsbury’s and two packets of Gillette women’s razors from Superdrug last month.

He pleaded guilty to four offences of theft as well as causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police cell and being in breach of a criminal behaviour order.

Gerry, of Woodland Road, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks.

Jamie Westacott

A thief stole a hot tub, barbecue, jet wash and T-shirts on a shoplifting spree.

Jamie Westacott, 35, from Newport is no stranger to shop security staff across the city.

The former promising speedway star has previous convictions for helping himself to goods without paying for them.

He was jailed for 16 weeks.