Gwent Police officers would like to speak to a man they believe might be able to help with the investigation into reports of criminal damage to a police vehicle in Hafod-y-Mynydd, Rhymney, at around 8:40am on Sunday, September 9.

The man was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, along with black shorts and black trainers.

The man allegedly damaged the two back tyres of the police car while it was parked near the corner of Maes-yr-Haf.

Chief Inspector Paul Biggs said: “This type of anti-social behaviour has huge ramifications for Gwent Police and our communities.

“This mindless act of vandalism means that one of our service vehicles was out of action for a short time, affecting our ability to respond to emergency calls.

“Away from the impact on our ability to respond to crime, all our vehicles that are damaged need to be repaired. As a public resource, it is the taxpayer who had to assist with repairs linked to this report of criminal damage.”

If you have any information that could help the police investigation, call 101 quoting log reference 2300307141, send a message to Gwent Police on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter), or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.