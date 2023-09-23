THIS PERIOD property in Newport has a somewhat surprising feature in the garden.

This detached four-bedroom house, on Christchurch Road in Newport, is currently being marketed by Crook and Blight and is listed on Rightmove.

The "stunning" property includes two “modern” bathrooms and three “superb” reception rooms - but it’s what’s in the back garden that’s a little unexpected...

South Wales Argus: The front of the propertyThe “extremely large” back garden is approximately 6,500 square foot and houses a heated swimming pool.

South Wales Argus: Fancy a dip?South Wales Argus: Outdoor pool with coverThe outdoor pool offers the opportunity to enjoy a swim, even in cooler weather, and is complimented by a “fully serviced” summer house which includes a changing room, shower, toilet, and a bar.

South Wales Argus: Outdoor seating

South Wales Argus: View from the pool houseCombined with the back gardens decked patio area, the pool, and pool house make this an ideal property for entertaining guests outdoors.

South Wales Argus: A fire by the poolSouth Wales Argus: What a viewThe front garden includes “established” shrubs, and there is also a cobbled parking area for up to three cars.

The house itself also has a lot to offer – with a grand entrance boasting columns and a marble floor.

South Wales Argus: Entering the propertyAlong with the hallway (with an understairs cloakroom) the “large” living room can be found on the ground floor.

The living room boasts a traditional style fire surround with marble inset and hearth – plus a bay window.

South Wales Argus: Living roomThe kitchen and breakfast room, which has marble tiled flooring, is “extensively fitted” with quality granite topped floor, wall, cupboard and drawer units – plus a central island.

South Wales Argus: KitchenIt also boasts a range of appliances including a Rayburn AGA style double oven and hob with an extract over, plus a double sink unit with rinse and mixer tap.

South Wales Argus: KitchenThere’s also a dining room, an office (which could easily be used as a leisure room and includes double patio doors to the garden, plus a utility room and cloakroom on this floor.

South Wales Argus: Dining room with fireplaceOn the first floor is a landing along with the property’s four bedrooms.

The master bedroom includes a “modern” en-suite bathroom which includes a shower, sink, and toilet with fully tiled walls and floors.

There are more photos of the property in the picture gallery at the top of this page.

The first floor also has the family bathroom which includes a standalone bath, shower, a toilet and sink – again it has fully tiled walls and floors.

South Wales Argus: Bathroom