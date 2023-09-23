This detached four-bedroom house, on Christchurch Road in Newport, is currently being marketed by Crook and Blight and is listed on Rightmove.

The "stunning" property includes two “modern” bathrooms and three “superb” reception rooms - but it’s what’s in the back garden that’s a little unexpected...

The “extremely large” back garden is approximately 6,500 square foot and houses a heated swimming pool.

The outdoor pool offers the opportunity to enjoy a swim, even in cooler weather, and is complimented by a “fully serviced” summer house which includes a changing room, shower, toilet, and a bar.

Combined with the back gardens decked patio area, the pool, and pool house make this an ideal property for entertaining guests outdoors.

The front garden includes “established” shrubs, and there is also a cobbled parking area for up to three cars.

The house itself also has a lot to offer – with a grand entrance boasting columns and a marble floor.

Along with the hallway (with an understairs cloakroom) the “large” living room can be found on the ground floor.

The living room boasts a traditional style fire surround with marble inset and hearth – plus a bay window.

The kitchen and breakfast room, which has marble tiled flooring, is “extensively fitted” with quality granite topped floor, wall, cupboard and drawer units – plus a central island.

It also boasts a range of appliances including a Rayburn AGA style double oven and hob with an extract over, plus a double sink unit with rinse and mixer tap.

There’s also a dining room, an office (which could easily be used as a leisure room and includes double patio doors to the garden, plus a utility room and cloakroom on this floor.

On the first floor is a landing along with the property’s four bedrooms.

The master bedroom includes a “modern” en-suite bathroom which includes a shower, sink, and toilet with fully tiled walls and floors.

There are more photos of the property in the picture gallery at the top of this page.

The first floor also has the family bathroom which includes a standalone bath, shower, a toilet and sink – again it has fully tiled walls and floors.