Ciaran Price, 31, was arrested by officers in Cwmbran when he was driving on St Davids Road.

Martha Smith-Higgins, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant told them he had a spliff in the car.

“When they searched the vehicle they found three bags of cannabis weighing 53.65g.

“The cannabis were in weights of 15.10g, 30.42g and 8.13g.

“The drugs had a wholesale value of between £360 and £440 but a street value of £670.

“Officers also found £660 in cash.”

An iPhone they seized also revealed drug dealing messages between Price and customers and suppliers.

Price, now of Cwmbran, formerly of Downs View, Royal Wootton Bassett, Swindon, pleaded guilty to possession of a class B with intent to supply.

The offence dates back to April 2021.

Although he had previous convictions – including one for battery – he had none for drug supply.

Ieuan Bennett, representing Price, said his client had recently suffered from a “psychotic breakdown” and suffered a difficult childhood.

He added: “His mother is here in court today to support him and she is patently very worried about him.”

The defendant is “isolated and vulnerable”.

Price has been assessed by the probation service as posing a “low risk of causing harm to the community”.

The judge, Recorder Aidan Eardley KC, jailed Price for six months but suspended that term for 18 months.

He made him the subject of a mental health treatment requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days.

Price will have to pay £200 towards the prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and that the money be given to Gwent Police in their “fight against drugs”.