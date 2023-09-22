THIS is this man most wanted by Gwent Police this weekend.
Have you seen Liam Chapman, 23, from Blackwood?
He has breached his licence conditions following his release from prison in March.
Chapman was jailed for 33 months for drug offences at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send Gwent Police direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2300309041.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article