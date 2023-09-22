Have you seen Liam Chapman, 23, from Blackwood?

He has breached his licence conditions following his release from prison in March.

Chapman was jailed for 33 months for drug offences at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send Gwent Police direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2300309041.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.