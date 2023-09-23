It comes as the weather took a turn for the worst over the last week with thunderstorms, heavy rain, flooding and the remnants of two hurricanes.

But if you’re wondering when the last bit of sunshine will be before cosy season begins, you could be in luck as the forecasters have said temperatures across the UK will rise to at least the high teens.

The good news comes as autumn equinox will take place in the northern hemisphere on Saturday, which marks the end of summer and the start of autumn.

Saturday marks the Autumnal Equinox 🍂 and for most of us we will start the day on a chilly but bright note



Met Office UK weather forecast – will it be warm and sunny this weekend?





It will be a cold start, particularly in Scotland and Northern Ireland but this will be replaced by noticeably warmer weather over the weekend.

Craig Snell, forecaster at the Met Office, said: “Most of us will get off to a bright start [on Saturday] – there will be a few showers in the east, but they should generally move away as the day goes on.

“It is going to be a bit of a chilly start out there, especially across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“We could see a touch of frost here, so could potentially get below freezing in the more sheltered spots.”

Mr Snell said other areas would also wake up to mid-single figures, but plenty of sunshine would remain for most of the country during the course of the day.

On Sunday, some places in the UK will have a fairly mild day nationwide as winds blow in from the South West.

Temperatures in the South East could reach up to 21C, and may climb to 18C in the North.

It should remain fairly dry and bright in the Midlands, south-east England and East Anglia, the forecaster added.

However, it’s not looking too bright in other parts as a band of wind and rain will then spread across Northern Ireland, Scotland and western parts of Wales and England through Saturday night, leading to “a very different day” on Sunday.

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast across northern and western areas, with a yellow rain warning issued for parts of Scotland.