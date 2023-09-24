In St Donats, you could purchase not one, but SIX “luxurious accommodation options" with their own “individual style and space”.

There’s the pavilion, a spacious open-plan apartment with two sleeping areas accommodating four guests.

Bugail Hut, a one-bedroom shepherd's hut with space for two.

Walden Lodge, a two-bedroom lodge designed to host up to four guests

And a very spacious two-bedroom residence for the current owners with an adjoining large insulated workshop, which could be converted into further accommodation subject to relevant planning consent.

There are also three cabins which each accommodate two guests, who can enjoy private terraces, fully equipped kitchens, high ceilings, and exquisite solid oak or Welsh slate flooring.

The Hide pavilion (Image: Supplied)

Furthermore, the property comes with approved planning permission for potential expansion, providing an opportunity for future development.

And the guidebook says not only can your guests enjoy the stunning views of the Jurassic coastline – there’s a convenient train station, all the way to London…

“Located just two miles from the historic town of Llantwit Major, which boasts a train station offering hourly services to London, Tresilian Wood provides easy access to a myriad of attractions.

“Guests can explore charming 14th-century pubs along the Welsh Coast Path and enjoy quick access to breathtaking beaches.

“The property is also a mere 11 miles from junction 33 of the M4 and 8.5 miles from Cardiff airport.”

The Hide Walden Lodge (Image: Supplied)

Much of the accommodation is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring amenities such as solar panels and air-source heat pumps.

Paula Warren and Tom Parker, owners of Tresilian Wood since 2014, have meticulously crafted each of the individual cabins themselves.

Reflecting on their journey, Paula and Tom said: "We acquired this property in 2014, recognizing its immense potential against the stunning backdrop.

“While we've been fortunate to operate a thriving business here, we've decided to pass this gem onto a new owner."

Ed Jefferson, from Colliers’ Hotel Agency tea, said: “Tresilian Wood offers something for everyone, whether you're planning a romantic getaway or a family vacation in the midst of stunning landscapes.”

The property is being marketed by Colliers.