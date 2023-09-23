It means the 39-year-old won’t be part of the 2024 series, having replaced coach Gavin Rossdale back in 2018.

He has most recently appeared on the judging panel alongside Sir Tom Jones will.i.am and Anne-Marie.

Speaking to The Sun, Olly said: "I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest.

"But I don't want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, 'It was my decision'. I don't want to do that."

He added: “Did I want to leave? No. Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it’ll be sore thinking that could have been me . . .”

Ahead of the latest series airing next month, an ITV spokesperson told The Mirror: "The Voice UK returns to ITV1 and ITVX for a brand new series later this year featuring coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs.

“Details of the 2024 series will be confirmed in due course."

Olly Murs announces ITV’s Starstruck has been axed

The latest news comes as Olly recently announced ITV’s Starstruck “won’t be coming back” as it's been axed from the channel.

The X Factor star spoke to The Sun at the National Television Awards (NTAs) and explained why he is "gutted” about the news.

He said: "Presenting is something I have always loved doing. Starstruck was amazing but that isn’t coming back.

"I am gutted it is such a great show. In this game, things change so quickly. The ratings did really well but in terms of money and stuff like that, it just didn’t work."

Starstruck previously aired on ITV1 during Saturday nights over two seasons and was a modern twist on Stars In Their Eyes.

The entertainment show saw superfans transform into their idols to perform a special routine in front of judges Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Sheridan Smith (2022), Shania Twain (2023), guest Ronan Keating and Jason Manford.

The winners who impersonated their musical icon the best in each series took home a £50,000 cash prize.