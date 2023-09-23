It comes as head judge Shirley Ballas recently took to Instagram saying she was unwell after she was struck with a mystery illness only days before Saturday’s dazzling performance.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas was spotted wearing a wrist support due to a possible injury during training.

The latest drama comes as Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington has reportedly “threatened to quit” the BBC series due to Giovanni Pernice’s (her dance partner) “training style.”

A source told The Sun: “Giovanni is a hard taskmaster and takes the competition very, very seriously. “Sometimes his manner is incredibly brusque and this can upset his partners.

“Amanda was really looking forward to dancing with him, but has found his aggressive training style and attitude pretty difficult to handle.”

However, the 49-year-old soon squashed the rumours as she posted a snap on her Instagram stories.

Amanda shared a photograph of herself during Strictly rehearsals in the studio, writing: “The smile you give your pro partner at the end of the camera rehearsal when you know you are in safe and hugely talented hands.

“@Giovannipernice [you] legend. See you all tomorrow @bbcstrictly.”

Strictly’s Shirley Ballas issues health update after being unwell

Earlier in the week, fears began to grow over head judge Shirley Ballas’ appearance on Strictly this weekend.

The 63-year-old posted a video on Instagram to her 285k followers explaining that she had “caught something" and was unwell.

The clip showed Shirley tucked up in bed, as she said in a low voice: “What a difference a day makes.

“So back from Rome where it was busy, lots of people and then in the studio because we’re running up to the Royal Albert Hall international championships and yes I think I’ve caught something. So not very well today.

“Not in work but want to rest and make sure I’m ready for Strictly on Saturday.”

After asking her fans what the best air fryer to buy is, the “Rumba queen” added: “To anyone else feeling under the weather, I’m sending you lots of love, and cuddles. And I’m really excited about Saturday, wait until you see this show. It is phenomenal.

“I think actually all of them will be staying until the final, they are all that good.”

A few hours later, Shirley gave viewers another update on social media as she sat up in bed, saying: “Feeling poo, poo but mum made me two boiled eggs in my favourite little pot and some toast.

"I never eat toast and some black tea. What would I do without my mum? I feel blessed.”

Strictly Come Dancing next airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer for the first live show of the series on Saturday, September 23 at 6.15pm.