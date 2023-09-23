The medical drama has been part of the weekly TV schedule since 1986 with its spin-off Holby City premiering on BBC One in 1999.

Casualty also suffered in recent years when producers decided to only air 30 episodes in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic which affected TV productions across the board.

Since 2003, the programme has had between 42 and 48 episodes per series each year.

Why will there be less episodes of Casualty airing on BBC One?





A source told The Sun: “Casualty peaked in the Noughties when it was on our screens on a Saturday night almost all year round, and that’s what many people have come to expect.

“The only year that saw a shorter series was 2021 because of the pandemic when all TV productions were severely affected.

“Now it seems the cost of living crisis could prove just as devastating.”

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “Our priority is always delivering quality over hours and due to super inflation in drama production, we’ve taken the decision to slightly reduce the number of episodes per year in order to maintain the quality.

“We’ve received no complaints from cast and crew, and it will be back on air later this year.”

Earlier this year, Derek Thompson who plays Charlie Fairhead said he will be leaving the show after 37 years.

The 75-year-old who is the longest-serving cast member on Casualty said “the time has come for me to hang up Charlie’s scrubs after the most wonderful 37 years” starring in nearly 900 episodes of the TV programme.

Casualty star Sunetra Sarker set to return to Casualty for emotional farewell

Sunetra Sarker recently revealed the special reason she will be returning to Casualty after seven years.

The 50-year-old left the series in 2016 to “find something very different” after playing the role of Dr Zoe Hanna for more than eight years.

From 2017 until 2022, Sunetra featured in the Channel 4 drama series Ackley Bridge as Kaneez Paracha, where she received the award for Best TV Character at the Asian Media Awards.

She announced her return to Casualty on ITV’s Loose Women, which Sunetra became a panellist for in 2021.

Speaking alongside Kaye Adams, Dame Kelly Holmes, and Jane Moore, the actress announced the news to viewers, saying: “This week, I might have gone back to a certain hospital that I used to work at called Holby City hospital.

"I'm going back to Casualty.”

Sunetra added: “I'm going back for a special double episode because our lovely Charlie who has been there forever is going to leave the show.

“So I'm going back to make sure I get my last little moment with him.”