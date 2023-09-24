In a new interview, Ruth Jones, who plays the iconic character, has spoken about how her family is intricately involved with the rescue charity.

She also revealed how hit TV show Gavin and Stacey was born.

Jones grew up in Porthcawl, and says she has always had a special connection to the service.

“I lived by the sea all the years I was growing up,” said Jones. “My family still live in Porthcawl, my mum’s there, my brothers and my sister.

"My brother-in-law is on the crew and my niece, who’s now 18, has just recently joined the RNLI.

“Because the sea is there on our doorstep, we know the importance of safety. It’s an incredibly important, vital organisation but it also plays a huge part in the community.”

Jones also talked about when she first met co-writer James Cordon, while making a TV show in the early noughties, and how the idea for Gavin and Stacey was born.

“James had been to a wedding in Barry where the bride was Welsh and the groom was English and he thought it would be a really great setting for a comedy-drama.

“We found we had loads of ideas for characters, who would the guests be at this wedding? We found ourselves with this great material. That’s how it came about and the rest is history really.”

Ruth Jones as the famous Nessa (Image: PA Media)

After the success of Gavin and Stacey, Ruth organised a special RNLI fundraising event hosted in character as the iconic Nessa Jenkins.

Nessa Jenkins and Friends Push the Boat Out for the RNLI was held at the Grand Pavilion in Porthcawl and raised thousands of pounds for the charity.

Jones says she is a huge fan of the work of all the volunteer crews across the UK and Ireland and spends a lot of time in Lochinver in northwest Scotland, where she’s had a tour of the local lifeboat.

Barry Dock RNLI's new station (Image: Barry Dock RNLI)

Hit show Gavin and Stacey (Image: PA Media)

Jones also told of her love for the RNLI’s flagship TV programme Saving Lives at Sea, which has just been announced will return for series eight next Thursday, September 28, on BBC Two.

“One of my favourite programmes is Saving Lives at Sea – and I’m not just saying it because we are talking about the RNLI, I really do love it.

“I’m really glad that programme exists, because I think it’s really important people are made aware of these volunteers. Volunteers that put their lives at risk to go out and save people.

“I just think it’s amazing.”

Available across all podcast platforms and the RNLI’s website, 200 Voices Interviews: Ruth Jones is available now.