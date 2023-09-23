Janice Jones and Helen Stacey, from Connah's Quay, joined the Farfield Hall Slimming World group in 2017 and lost 4 stone in just over a year.

They achieved their five stone-off award on the same day, and they've kept the weight off ever since.

Janice Jones (Image: Bonnie Campbell)

Helen and Janice began following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan, which encourages slimmers to fill up on healthy, satisfying foods like fruit and veg, pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat and fish so they lose weight without going hungry or feeling deprived.

Janice said: “I’m really adventurous in the kitchen now and I’ve passed lots of healthy habits on to my family and friends too. I love baking and love to bake the food optimising way."

Since reaching their target weight in the spring of 2019, Helen and Janice have continued to attend the Farfield Hall Slimming World group. They believe that without the group's "unwavering" support they would have struggled to keep the weight off.

Helen said: “I’ve made so many friends that I can’t imagine not going to the group each week – it’s like my weekly time out. Everyone inspired and supported me to achieve my target and now it’s my turn to do the same for other people, to show the same kindness, warmth and compassion that we were shown.

"Coming to group each week has kept us focused on our goal.”

Bonnie Campbell, who runs the Farfield Hall group, said: "I’m so proud of Helen and Janice and the inspirational way in which they've done this.

"It’s always great for new members to meet them and see just what’s possible at Slimming World.”