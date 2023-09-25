Neither of the churches currently have planning permission, so if one was to become your home, you would have to make all the necessary applications first.

The first church is the former church on the Green in Pembroke, described as a ‘unique building with an interesting history and a variety of possible uses’.

The church is situated on The Green to the north side of Pembroke, within an easy walk of the famous Norman Castle, the Castle Pond and the Mill Pond plus the town’s shops and restaurants.

The building may originally been a pair of 19th Century Cottages but it has had various subsequent uses including St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the premises of Dimond Press.

The agents, Guy Thomas &Co say that subject to consent, the building has various redevelopment potential. Commercial uses could include a workshop, studio, gallery or office.

Alternatively, the building may be ideal for conversion into a cottage for permanent occupation or as a holiday let investment, subject to consent.

The building is not listed but it is situated within the Pembroke Conservation Area.

It consists of a church/ main room; office/ stores; a downstairs toilet, a balcont/gallery, a cellar and a rear garden.

The church/main room measures18'1" x 13'9" (5.51m x 4.19m) with 14'0" (4.27m) high ceiling, two windows to front.

The office/storeroom is 9'3" x 7'11" (2.82m x 2.41m) and has a side window.

The downstairs WC has a suite comprising wash hand basin and WC.

The balcony or gallery measures 13'8" x 8'0" (4.17m x 2.44m) and overlooks the church or main room.

The cellar is accessed via a trap door in the floor of the church.

Outside there is a garden to the west side and rear comprising of a lawn with mature shrubs. The garden has been let for several years but it is being sold with vacant possession.

The property is freehold and mains connected with two gas heaters.

It is offered for sale through Guy Thomas & Co who can be contacted on 01646 404078.

The second church is a historic Grade II listed building situated approximately one mile South-East of Haverfordwest close to the marshy reaches of the Western Cleddau river.

The former St Issell’s Church is built of rubble stone with slate roofs. It has a small nave, western bellcote and south porch. There are ashlar dressings to the 19th century narrow lancet windows and doors.

The Historic Wales Report suggests that the property is a medieval church rebuilt in the early 17th century, with further repairs and renovations undertaken during the Victorian period.

Agents RK Lucas and Son say that The main roof of the church has been significantly repaired far more recently.

The Church is small and provides simple accommodation of a covered entrance vestibule (2.80m x 2.30m) opening to the nave, altar and chancel area which extends to (14.0m x 4.30m).

The adjoining churchyard is excluded from the sale and will remain under the ownership of the vendor. A pedestrian right of access will be granted to the purchaser over the access way to the church.

The property currently falls within planning use D1 (non residential). Alternative uses may be possible subject to planning permission. Prospective purchasers must make their own enquiries with the local planning authority if they wish to consider any changes to the use of.

The property previously had an electricity supply which has been disconnected. The roadway serving the property has been adopted by the Local Authority.

The Church is for sale through RK Lucas & Son who can be contacted on 01437 805993.