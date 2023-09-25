Daniel Sheen, 35, from Newport pleaded guilty to five counts of theft from Tesco Express in the city between August 26 and September 18.

The defendant committed the offences “shortly after his recent release from custody”.

Sheen, of East Dock Road, was jailed for eight weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He must pay £191 in compensation.