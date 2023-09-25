A SERIAL shoplifter is back behind bars after he stole cider, wine, cheese and steaks during his latest crime binge.
Daniel Sheen, 35, from Newport pleaded guilty to five counts of theft from Tesco Express in the city between August 26 and September 18.
The defendant committed the offences “shortly after his recent release from custody”.
Sheen, of East Dock Road, was jailed for eight weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
MORE NEWS: Locked Up: Hot tub thief, domestic abusers and dangerous driver jailed
He must pay £191 in compensation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel