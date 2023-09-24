Lisa Jane Bedding, 62, sold forged clothes, shoes, handbags, purses, make-up and watches to members of staff at the Llanyravon Surgery in Cwmbran which she ran.

She kept some of her stock at the surgery, hosted parties at her Pontypool home to offer dodgy goods and advertised on Facebook.

Bedding was caught after Torfaen trading standards received a tip-off.

Here we can see the kinds of dodgy gear that netted her £75,000 which she must pay back following a proceeds of crime investigation.

Fake Vivienne Westwood and Mulberry handbags. Picture: Torfaen trading standards

Lee Reynolds, prosecuting, said: “An investigation into the defendant began after intelligence was received that she was selling counterfeit goods form the Llanyravon Surgery in Cwmbran.

“She was the manager there and warrants were obtained to search the surgery and her home in December 2020.”

Trading standards officers found 24 fake Mulberry, Yves Saint Laurent, Michael Kors and Converse goods in two boxes stored in a room on the first floor of the surgery.

A replica Burberry watch. Picture: Torfaen trading standards

At Bedding’s home address they came across Ted Baker and Michael Kors handbags.

They also discovered that the defendant had sold counterfeit Gucci and Adidas gear on Facebook.

Bogus Ugg gear. Picture: Torfaen trading standards

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant would make regular trips to Manchester and Birmingham to buy counterfeit items.

She had even boasted that she had been at a warehouse once when it was raided by the police.

Counterfeit Michael Kors watches. Picture: Torfaen trading standards

The judge, Recorder Aidan Eardley KC, jailed Bedding for 10 months but suspended the sentence for two years.

Bedding was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She must pay back the £75,000 within three months or face nine months in jail.

The defendant must also pay £12,000 prosecution costs.