Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Loki George Edward Harris was born on August 26, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 1oz. He is the first child of Sharna Lewis Sam Harris, of Abersychan.

Florence Curnow was born on August 4, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 2oz. She is the first child of David Curnow and Kate Clark, of Llanwern, Newport.

Bonnie Annette Anne Orchard was born on August 8, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 11oz. She is the first child of Charlotte Morris and Callum Orchard, of Crumlin.

Elias Colin O'keefe was born on August 28, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 15oz. His parents are Lizelle Rossiter and Shayne O'keefe, of Newport, and his big sister is Edie Julie O'keefe, three.

Maisie Florence Havelot was born on August 11, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 1oz. She is the first child of Chloe Hatherall and Zak Havelot, of Cwmcarn.

Fliss Suzie Stadden was born on September 6, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 10.5oz. Her parents are Casey Davies and Daniel Stadden, of Trelewis, and her sibling is Sulley-Cree Stadden, 18 months old.

Fflur Pearlita Parry was born on August 23, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 11oz. Her parents are Chloe Jones and Darren Parry, of Ebbw Vale, and her big brother is Travis, five.

Harry Harrison was born on August 22, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 13oz. His parents are Paul and Alison Harrison, of Caerphilly, and his big brother is Jack, seven.

Halo Tracy Parsons was born on September 6, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 11oz. She is the first child of Chelseigh and Joel, of Newport.