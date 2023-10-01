Dogs line up to face the judges at a 'Scruffs' dog show at Greenmeadow Community Farm, Cwmbran. The show was held during one of the special Summer Event Days at the farm.

Samuel Bloomfield, on holiday from Florida, has a closer look at a diverse area of grassland at Greenmeadow Community Farm in Cwmbran.

Ben Cornwall, 3, feeding a donkey. Pictured during a special day during half term at the Community Farm, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran.

Lynda Walker, centre, has a Leopard Tortoise on her knees, as daughter Anisha tries to tempt him out of his shell. Pictured during a special day.

Daniel Trueman with his print of a goat. Daniel, 6, is a pupil of Greenmeadow Primary School. The print is one of the works in an exhibition 'From Pen to Print' .

Education officer Jackie Guscott with a newly-born Gloucester old spot.

Younf buck 'Kevin' was born at the farm.

Kyle Jeffries, 16, of Trevethin, who is off to Doncaster for a horse grooming scholarship. Pictured with Apolllo at Greenmeadow Community Farm.

Des Swords cools down this Africa tortoise.

Councillor Bob Wellington, founder member and chairman of Greenmeadow Community Farm, left, and manager, Des Swords, with the award and one of the farm's llamas taking an interest.