WITH the news that Torfaen County Borough Council has voted to keep Greenmeadow Community Farm open we decided to take a look back through our archives at pictures from the farm down the years.

South Wales Argus: FP_BH_1413_7 2.8.11 FARM DOG SHOW Reporter: Katey Pigden Dogs line up to face the judges at a 'Scruffs' dog show at Greenmeadow Community Farm, Cwmbran. The show was held during one of the special Summer Event Days at the farm.Dogs line up to face the judges at a 'Scruffs' dog show at Greenmeadow Community Farm, Cwmbran. The show was held during one of the special Summer Event Days at the farm.

South Wales Argus: FP_BH_1428_1 10.8.11 NATURE DETECTIVE Reporter: Katey Pigden Samuel Bloomfield, on holiday from Florida, has a closer look at a diverse area of grassland at Greenmeadow Community Farm in Cwmbran. He was one of a group of young people enjoying aSamuel Bloomfield, on holiday from Florida, has a closer look at a diverse area of grassland at Greenmeadow Community Farm in Cwmbran. 

South Wales Argus: BH 17.2.09 GREENMED FARM pic Bill Hart story Natalie Crockett PPBH501H09-greenmedfarm Ben Cornwall, 3, feeding a donkey. Pictured during a special day during half term at the Community Farm, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran. PPBH501H09Ben Cornwall, 3, feeding a donkey. Pictured during a special day during half term at the Community Farm, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran. 

South Wales Argus: BH 17.2.09 GREENMED FARM pic Bill Hart story Natalie Crockett PPBH503H09-greenmedfarm Meeting the animals: Lynda Walker, centre, has a Leopard Tortoise on her knees, as daughter Anisha tries to tempt him out of his shell. Pictured during a special dayLynda Walker, centre, has a Leopard Tortoise on her knees, as daughter Anisha tries to tempt him out of his shell. Pictured during a special day.

South Wales Argus: BH 5.12.02 FARM EXHIB Pic-Bill Hart Story-Andy Doyle PPBH0571H02-farm exhib Daniel Trueman with his print of a goat. Daniel, 6, is a pupil of Greenmeadow Primary School. The print is one of the works in an exhibition 'From Pen to Print' atDaniel Trueman with his print of a goat. Daniel, 6, is a pupil of Greenmeadow Primary School. The print is one of the works in an exhibition  'From Pen to Print' .

South Wales Argus: BETINA'S PIGGIES SWA PIC BETINA 23.10.03 EDUCATION OFFICER JACKIE GUSCOTT WITH A GLOUCESTER OLD SPOT NEWLY BORN PIGLET AT GREENMEADOW COMMUNITY FARM ENDSEducation officer Jackie Guscott with a newly-born Gloucester old spot.

South Wales Argus: swa/mike lewis...27.5.03 reporter THE YOUNG BUCK CALLED 'KEVIN' BORN AT GREENMEADOW FARM IN CWMBRANYounf buck 'Kevin' was born at the farm.

South Wales Argus: swa/mike lewis...28.4.04 reporter GARETH young kyle jeffries, (ok), 16, of trevethin, who is off to doncaster for a horse grooming scholarship pictured with apolllo at greenmeadow community farmKyle Jeffries, 16, of Trevethin, who is off to Doncaster for a horse grooming scholarship. Pictured with Apolllo at Greenmeadow Community Farm.

South Wales Argus: HOT WEATHER GREENMEADOW SWA PIC PETE DASH 04.08.03 OPERATIONS MANAGER FOR GREENMEADOW COMMUNITY FARM DES SWORDS COOLS DOWN EIGHT YEAR OLD GIANT AFRICAN TORTOISE JAFAR WITH A HOSE PIPE. ENDSDes Swords cools down this Africa tortoise.

South Wales Argus: FARM PENDRE 19.09.02 Councillor Bob Wellington, founder member and chairman of Greenmeadow Community Farm, left, and manager, Des Swords, with the award and one of the farm's llamas taking an interestCouncillor Bob Wellington, founder member and chairman of Greenmeadow Community Farm, left, and manager, Des Swords, with the award  and one of the farm's llamas taking an interest.