NEWPORT docks have always played a huge role in the history of the area.

We've had a look through our picture archives to bring you this selection of images from the port.

Newport docks in pictures here.

South Wales Argus: BS 5.6.03 REP:MB PHILIP STEVENS AMONG MEMBERS AT THE MISSION SEAMNE IN NEWPORT DOCKS.Philip Stevens at the Mission to Seafarers at Newport Dock

South Wales Argus: BS 23.9.03 REP:PP LT COMMANDER MARTIN CONNELL ON THE HMS SEVERN AT NEWPORT DOCKS.Commander Martin Connell on the HMS Severn at Newport docks

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS....REPORTER MIKE VICTORIA DOCKS, NEWPORT CIRCA 1895Victoria Docks circa 1895

South Wales Argus: PREMIER FOREST PRODUCTS SWA PIC PETE DASH 24.10.03 AN AERIAL VIEW OF NEWPORT DOCKS SHOWING PREMIER FOREST PRODUCTSPremiere Forest Products at Newport Docks

South Wales Argus: SIMS PENDRE 07.10.03 Graham Davy, managing director of Sims UK, left, with Sir John Harman, chairman of the Environment Agency, with some of the fridge awaiting recycling at the plant at Newport docksGraham Davy, managing director of Sims UK, left, with Sir John Harman, chairman of the Environment Agency, with some of the fridge awaiting recycling at the plant at Newport docks

South Wales Argus: ARGUS/STEVE PHILLIPS SIMON BRETT ASSOCIATED BRITISH PORTS DEPUTY POTT MANAGER CELEBRATES THE COMPANIES GOOD YEAR AT NEWPORT DOCKSSimon Brett, APB, deputy port manager

South Wales Argus: ARGUS/STEVE PHILLIPS 20.2.03 GENERIC PICS OF NEWPORT DOCKSNewport Dock in 2003

South Wales Argus: ARGUS/STEVE PHILLIPS 20.2.03 GENERIC PICS OF NEWPORT DOCKS STEEL IN ONE OF THE TRANSIT SHEDSRolls of steel in one of Newport dock's transit sheds

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK 24-05-03 AERIAL VIEWS OF NEWPORT FROM THE TRANSPORTER BRIDGE SHOWING NEWPORT DOCKSA view of Newport docks from the Transporter Bridge

South Wales Argus: ARGUS/STEVE PHILLIPS 20.2.03 GENERIC PICS OF NEWPORT DOCKSNewport Docks in days past

