NEWPORT docks have always played a huge role in the history of the area.
We've had a look through our picture archives to bring you this selection of images from the port.
Newport docks in pictures here.
Philip Stevens at the Mission to Seafarers at Newport Dock
Commander Martin Connell on the HMS Severn at Newport docks
Victoria Docks circa 1895
Premiere Forest Products at Newport Docks
Graham Davy, managing director of Sims UK, left, with Sir John Harman, chairman of the Environment Agency, with some of the fridge awaiting recycling at the plant at Newport docks
Simon Brett, APB, deputy port manager
Newport Dock in 2003
Rolls of steel in one of Newport dock's transit sheds
A view of Newport docks from the Transporter Bridge
Newport Docks in days past
Newport Docks in days past
