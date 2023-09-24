There are yachts and there are yachts and then there’s the Scenic Eclipse II, which would have even the most luxurious of billionaires salivating at its sheer extravagance.

Among some of the “accessories” on the ship, there’s a spa, a submarine, nine bars, a theatre, kayaks and paddleboards, and of course! Let’s not forget the helicoptorS (plural with a capital ‘S’). Not one, but two choppers come with the Scenic Eclipse II.

In extraordinary photos taken by the people of the Vale, the sleek ship is seen accompanied by two tugboats docking into Cardiff over the weekend.

One of the world's most luxurious yachts was in South Wales at the weekend (Image: Craig Stephenson)

Shots taken on September 22 showed the estimated £164,000,000 superyacht cruising the channel.

From there, the Scenic Eclipse II was heading to Plymouth, with estimated arrival supposed to be today, September 24.

The yacht docked in Cardiff (Image: Jon Darke)

The “king of yachts” made its maiden voyage on April 13, sailing a 12-day “Iberian Discovery” from Lisbon, Portugal, to Barcelona, Spain.

The yacht comes with helicopters and a submarine as standard (Image: Jon Darke)

And how much would one of these cruises, or “discoveries”, set you back?

You might have to break a few piggy banks to get on board, with one Vale resident saying on Facebook a cruise comes in at a whopping £7,800 per person for 11 days.

There is a theatre, marina and nine bars on board (Image: Visit Barry Island)

That price tag created mix reviews online.

While many were amazed by the yacht, saying: “We saw this beauty when we were over Barry Island this morning at about 10am.”

Stunning shots of the yacht on the channel (Image: Visit Barry Island)

Others questioned whether the captain had got lost: “Did the captain take a wrong turn? The Caribbean is 5,000 miles over there…”

The yacht is off to Plymouth next (Image: Visit Barry Island)

One person was the first to hint they probably wouldn’t be forking out the almost £8,000 for a ticket.

They said on Facebook: “Never mind the cost-of-living crisis, let's rub salt in the wounds of all those folk that can't put together a decent meal in their children's mouths seven days a week and throw a multimillion pound yacht in your face!”

C'est la vie.