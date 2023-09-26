FRANCESCA MARIE HUGHES, 26, of Mervale Place, Newport must pay £422 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEX BRISTOW, 23, of Broad Mead Park, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Chepstow Road on April 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LUCY KATHLEEN ELLEN RUMSEY, 25, of Riverside, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on March 19.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

MORE NEWS: Locked Up: Hot tub thief, domestic abusers and dangerous driver jailed

DALE HEARD, 45, of East Pentwyn, Blaina was jailed for 12 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to stealing £261 of alcohol during a burglary at Tesco in Abertillery on May 3.

He was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £261 compensation, a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

MARK WILLIAMS, 49, of Victor Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery was banned from driving for six months for driving while disqualified and driving without insurance at Llanover Business Centre, Abergavenny on January 30.

He was fined £240 and must pay a £96 surcharge and £85 costs.

SHAUN DARREN MCLOUGHLIN, 52, of Beechwood Walk, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way, Newport on April 30.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

STEVEN CAREY, 36, of Herbert Street, Brithdir, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A469 at Angel Way, Bargoed on March 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

OSAKWE MALIK ACTIE, 34, of Loudoun Square, Butetown, Cardiff was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph on the B4237 at Cardiff Road, Newport on March 23.

He must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL WINNEY, 37, of Magnolia Close, Chepstow was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH JENKINS, 32, of Cromwell Road, Newport was fined £416 after he admitted causing racially aggravated fear/provocation of violence and racially aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress on Cambrian Road on December 17, 2021.

He must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £41.60 surcharge.

BEN LANE, 32, of Tredegar Terrace, Cross Keys was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted causing criminal damage to a TV in Nantyglo on February 24.

He must pay £300 compensation and £85 costs.

JAMIE MATTHEWS, 38, of Finches Close, Chepstow was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence on

He must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.