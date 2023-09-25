Christie first opened ICAN Education in the Cwmbran Centre on 1 February 2022.

The business soon doubled in size, and a second site opened in Pontypool in April 2023 just four months after Christie gave birth to a little girl called Maia.

Claire (English tutor), Debbie (Primary and KS3 tutor), Christie (Head of ICAN Education) and Nicole (Maths Tutor) (Image: Christie)

Showing her dedication the first time mum took only three days maternity leave.

Christie who has ‘put her heart and soul into the business’ is now celebrating after winning Best New Start Up of the Year 2023 at the South Wales Business Awards.

Christie said: “I am very very emotional, it has been a challenging few months from being a first time mum, running the one business then opening another.

“I’ve put my heart and soul into this business to receive the word was such an honour and certainly makes all the hard work and hours and hours of work each week worth it.

ICAN Education won Best New Start Up of the Year 2023 (Image: Christie)

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to all our parents for their unwavering support and for entrusting us with their child's learning journey.

“Our tutors are the backbone of the centres; we have lots of experienced teachers and very lucky to have them. I’m so proud we have amazing teachers who go above and beyond to ensure our students love to learn and fulfil their potential.

“We have a team of 10 tutors between our Cwmbran and Pontypool centres however only three came to the awards.

“I really owe a thank you to my fiancé Ben for putting up with my whirlwind of a life and supporting me through thick and thin, I truly appreciate it.

Christie and fiancé Ben at the awards (Image: Christie)

“The evening took place in the Hilton in Cardiff. It was a great evening with a three-course meal and live music.”

ICAN Education provide Maths, Science and English tuition for children aged between 4-18.