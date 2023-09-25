A BOROUGH councillor has won election to Cwmbran Community Council at a byelection.
David Thomas, who is the independent councillor for the Llantarnam ward on Torfaen Borough Council, topped the poll for the vacant Two Locks ward seat on the local council.
The independent candidate gained 217 votes to take the seat ahead of his nearest challenger Labour candidate Andrew Stephens who received 190 votes.
Conservative Nathan Edmunds had 52 votes and the Liberal Democrat candidate Brendan Roberts had 23 votes.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here