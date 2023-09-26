A MAN has appeared in court after an incident which reportedly left his alleged victim with life-changing injuries.
Ryan Beirne, 29, of Lime Crescent, Newport is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to 26-year-old Adam Mathias on Fairwater Way, Cwmbran.
The defendant is also charged with dangerous driving in an Audi A3 following an incident last month on Thursday, August 24.
Beirne did not enter a plea after his barrister Byron Broadstock asked for a two-week adjournment.
Judge David Wynn Morgan granted the application and the defendant is due back at Cardiff Crown Court on October 9.
Beirne was allowed conditional bail.
