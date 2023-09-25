The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Wednesday, September 27, with more severe weather warnings expected.

The weather warning is in place from 12 pm, Wednesday to 7 am Thursday, September 28 and comes after Hurricane Nigel brought torrential rain across the country last week.

Strong winds of up to 80mph could cause power cuts, damage to buildings and cause travel disruption across the region.

The forecaster has also warned of flying debris with a small chance that injuries that may be a danger could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts.

The strong winds may cause delays as bridges could close along with delays from trains, flights and ferry cancellations are expected.

The forecast from Wednesday to Friday says there will be more persistent rain on Wednesday and turning very windy with severe gales.

Less windy, with further rain or showers on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures closer to average at 18 degrees.