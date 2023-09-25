Matthew Colwill first dressed up as Del Boy when he went on a ‘jolly boys’’ outing with his mates.

Another friend joined in and after their antics went viral on social media, two more character impersonators tagged along.

Matthew, from Caephilly, called the group the Welsh Trotters and they advertised themselves for festivals and functions.

On Saturday they entertained the crowds at the annual Elvis Festival in Porthcawl when they sung the famous theme tune to the BBC comedy.

They’re now booked up months ahead and hope they’ll be even more popular next year.

The Welsh Trotters wow the crowds in Porthcawl (Image: SWNS)

Matthew said: “My favourite character is Del Boy because he’s quite similar to me.

“We both live on a council estate in a flat and we’ve both got a clapped-out vehicle.

“Our personalities are also quite similar, he’s a bit of a chancer."

Matthew first got the idea to launch the lookalike business after he dressed as Del Boy for a day out in Weston-Super-Mare in July.

Another friend, James Taylor, also dressed up as Del’s little brother Rodney.

On their way to the coach a pal took a video of them crossing the road and after posting it online it attracted three million views.

When the group got home from their trip, they started getting inundated with requests to attend festivals and charity fundraising events.

Matthew and James have now been joined by fellow Only Fools fans Phil Lewis, who plays Uncle Albert, and John Tilley, who is a deadringer for Boycie.

Matthew added: “No one knows what will happen in the future. Perhaps this time next year we'll be millionaires."