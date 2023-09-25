The re-boot of the reality series will air every night on ITVX following its revival by the broadcaster five years after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump.

TV stars AJ Odudu and Will Best are the new hosts and they’ll follow in the footsteps of former Big Brother presenters Davina McCall, Emma Willis and Brian Dowling who all presented the popular programme during its 18-year reign on British TV.

Big Brother: The Launch will see a new cast of “carefully selected housemates from all walks of life” arrive at the brand-new house in front of a live studio audience.

We're going LIVE with Big Brother: Late & Live straight after the show, six days a week. Plus, you can watch even more action from the house straight after with the Big Brother: Live Stream on @ITVX! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/Q2j2JRbuy6 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 25, 2023

The famous house featuring a “contemporary new look” will see the return of tasks, nominations and live evictions with the voting public playing a “crucial role” through the series before voting for the winner of the show, ITV said.

Each night in front of a live studio audience after the show has aired, Odudu and Best will host Big Brother: Late & Live.

This will feature the evictees first live interview plus celebrity guest commentary and weekly nomination results.

Big Brother: Live Stream is also returning and will show footage from the all-new house into the small hours every night on ITVX after Big Brother: Late & Live.

The social experiment programme, which sees housemates live together in a custom-built home for weeks without access to the outside world in a bid to win a cash prize, started in 2000 on Channel 4 before Channel 5 took over in 2011.

How to watch Big Brother

Big Brother: The Launch will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on October 8 in a “disruptive multi-channel and streaming takeover”.

The remainder of the series will be broadcast nightly (every day except Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX.