A married couple is set to expand their hair salon in Chepstow less than two years after opening.
Phil Murkin and husband Martin Murkin opened the Hair Lounge at Bensons Court in April 2022.
Fast forward 18 months and the pair have ‘run out of room to accommodate their clients’ and will open a new site on Bulwark Road within the next month.
The new salon will be transformed into a luxury urban jungle theme with even a self-made Hair Lounge Media TV.
Phil said: “Myself and Martin first purchased the Hair Lounge in April 2022 which has already been established for 30 years, and I was the current salon manager.
“Now we have reached a working capacity within 18 months and constantly running out of room to accommodate our clients and expanding wait list, we needed to expand.
“We did not want to saturate Chepstow with ‘another salon’ so sought an existing premises that’s already established to purchase.
“Once there we will gradually transform the salon to mirror our current salon's luxury urban jungle theme, including our self-made Hair Lounge Media Tv channel that will be simultaneously broadcast to both sites.”
The talented couple were also ‘amazed’ to be nominated as Welsh Hair & Beauty Awards finalists 2023 after just 12 months of owning The Hair Lounge.
Phil said: “Through my expertise in the hairdressing industry (over 30years myself), I hold an industry top qualification; a Master Colour degree and currently doing the Matrix Colour Masters qualification.
“We pride ourselves on being the go-to salon for any colour work and precision cuts.
“Alongside my knowledge in hair Martin has over 20 years in hospitality management and not least an amazing team of staff behind us, some of whom have been at the current salon for over 18 years.
“We have gone from strength to strength.
“We are really looking forward to this next venture and thank the local community for their return custom and support.”
