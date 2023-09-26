From Tuesday, October 17, the use of snares and glue traps will be illegal in Wales.

Snares, also known as cable restraints, can indiscriminately harm species such as otters, cats and dogs.

An animal caught in a snare can endure acute pain and suffering.

The ban was a government commitment and will become law after the Senedd passed the Agriculture (Wales) Act in June.

Glue traps can also cause suffering for unintended animals such as cats where injuries are so bad the animal is euthanised.

More humane and targeted methods of rodent control are available when prevention has failed, the Welsh Government has said.

The UK Government has legislated for a partial ban in England which will come into effect in April 2024.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said the use of snares and glue traps were “not compatible” with the expected standards of animal welfare in Wales.

“These methods can cause a great deal of suffering and harm to all animals,” Ms Griffiths said.

These methods can cause a great deal of suffering (Image: Welsh Government)

“The banning of snares is a Programme for Government commitment and we have been working towards this day for a long time with partners and stakeholders. Many animals, including those which were not the intended target of the snare, will be spared suffering as a result of this ban.

“Banning snares is about preventing inhumane methods being used and does not prevent predator control using other methods. There are also many more humane ways to control rodents than through the use of glue traps.

“I’m pleased Wales is leading the way on this issue, and we will continue to strive for high animal welfare standards.”