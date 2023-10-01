Alexandra Court in Pill, which was once the Ship Hotel, offers 39 newly refurbished homes and was recently completed.

The 19th century four-story property, on the corner of Alexandra Road and Mill Parade is one of the largest buildings in the area.

It was first converted into residential homes back in 1973 for the elderly who were losing their homes as part of regeneration work in Pill.

Today the building comprises 39 residential apartments, seven of which are one bedroom apartments and 32 are studio apartments.

Laurens Mirani was part of the development group spearheading the development which also involved estate agent Haart.

Mr Mirani explained how a new lift had been installed as the original stairwell was very tight.

"Everything was ripped out and new stuff put in," he said.

"There was an existing steel walkway at the rear of the building. That was taken down.

"There are now only two vacant flats out of the 39 at the complex."

Flats at Alexandra Court come in studio and one-bedroom varieties. There are also dual-aspect flats at the corner of the building with panoramic views.

The project, Mr Mirani said, has taken about two and a half years from purchase to completion.

"The build took up about one and a half years of that," he said.

"We started during Covid, so that was tricky. We’re all from the Netherlands and Belgium so we were all abroad."

The cost of the project was estimated at more than £3 million – with £1.3 million for the building alone.

Mr Mirani revealed that he was looking to keep hold of the building for around 10 years, renting out the flats for between £625 and £750 pcm.

"I’m very happy with how it turned out," he said.

"It took a bit longer than what we thought but that happens.

"This building was a bit of an eyesore. We had to do a needle sweep and take out lots of drug-related stuff at the start.

"I’m very proud to be able to give this back to the community. This place should have a lifespan of at least 25 years before anything needs replacing."

Mr Mirani teased at future developments in the city, but specifics of those projects would have to wait for now.