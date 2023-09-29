Robert Proffitt, 48, was jailed following the attacks at Newbridge station which occurred as the victims were checking tickets.

The “intoxicated” defendant spat in the face of one of them and punched him and clawed at his face causing scratch marks around his eye.

The second victim was kicked in the chest several times, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.

Proffitt, 48, of Archer Crescent, Ely, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

The offences took place at around 3.30pm on Friday, January 27.

The defendant was jailed for 30 weeks and ordered to pay one of his victims £100 in compensation.

Investigating officer PC Paul Kibble from British Transport Police said these were nasty assaults in the middle of the day”.

He added: "We take a zero tolerance approach to any form of violence on the rail network and especially to those just doing their jobs.

“Proffitt showed no regard for others at the station and as a result he has ended up with a prison sentence."