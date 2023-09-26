The awards took place at Chepstow Racecourse on Thursday, September 21.

There were cheers from all corners as each winner was read out.

St David's Hospice Care's Hospice at Home Team were announced as winners of the Healthcare Team of the Year award at the ceremony.

Chief executive Emma Saysell said she and the rest of the team at St David's Hospice Care were "so honoured" to have received the award.

"The Hospice at Home team do such a wonderful job supporting people at home at the end of their lives, they are a very special team," Ms Saysell said.

"This award is a fantastic tribute to their compassion and care."

The team were described at the event as "delivering first-class person-centred care to those in need of palliative care, or who have an end of life diagnosis".

They were said to be "committed to do this by working together and supporting one another".

The Healthcare Team of the Year Award was sponsored by GPT Environmental.

