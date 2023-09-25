The crash took place near the Coldra roundabout in the early hours of Sunday morning, September 24

The Welsh Ambulance Service, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police officers attended the scene.

The crash involved one van which collided with two parked cars.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, his injuries are not thought to be life changing or life threatening.

He was later reported for summons.

At the time of the crash Chepstow Road between Llanwern and the Coldra Roundabout at junction 24 of the M4.

The road has since re-opened.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision near the Coldra roundabout, Newport at around 4.50am on Sunday 24 September.

