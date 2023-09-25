An air ambulance was called to a motorbike crash in Abergavenny.
The Air Ambulance Service, paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police officers attended a crash on Blaenavon Road, Govilon, at around 2pm on Saturday 23 September.
The crash involved one motorbike.
The rider, a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital, he has since been discharged.
Gwent Police is now appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact the force.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Blaenavon Road, Govilon, at around 2pm on Saturday 23 September.
“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Service.
“The collision involved one motorbike. The rider, a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital, he has since been discharged.
“Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or DM us quoting log reference 2300323051, with details.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here