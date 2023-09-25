The Air Ambulance Service, paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police officers attended a crash on Blaenavon Road, Govilon, at around 2pm on Saturday 23 September.

The crash involved one motorbike.

The rider, a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital, he has since been discharged.

Gwent Police is now appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact the force.

